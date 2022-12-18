By CNBCTV18.com

Vijay Mallya became the chairman of the conglomerate United Breweries Holdings in 1983 at the age of 28. Under his leadership, the group, known for Kingfisher beer, had grown into a multi-national conglomerate of over 60 companies with interests in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, paints, petrochemicals and plastics, batteries, food and carbonated beverages.