Vigyos Centre raises seed funding from Japanese investors
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 2:28:34 PM IST (Updated)

The company provides a dashboard to all the customers, that provides them access to the loan status, disbursed amount, loan repaying terms, taxation status, reminders around tax filing and many other features.

Vigyos Centre, a fintech and adtech headquartered in India, has raised Rs 1 crore from Japanese investors, with employees from Softbank also participating in the funding round. The funds will be invested in strengthening the research and development department, recruiting quality manpower, and building a robust technology infrastructure.

"The company has been incubated by Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore and is founded by Kanishq Gupta and Faiz Khan. They are targeting small and middle enterprises, providing them with more than 200 financial services in offline as well as online modes, in tier 2 and 3 cities by the means of franchise setup. They give SMEs loans to increase the present capacity or set up a new business, assist in filing patents, register trademarks, etc," the firm said.
The fintech allocates a dedicated consultant to each SME for providing assistance on core issues.
The company provides a dashboard to all the customers, that provides them access to the loan status, disbursed amount, loan repaying terms, taxation status, reminders around tax filing and many other features. In the ad tech industry, the company is focused on creating and delivering advertising solutions.
Kanishq Gupta, founder of Vigyos Centre shared, “Many times the SMEs are not able to grow due to lack of funds. We have also found them developing cutting-edge technologies, but unfortunately due to a lack of procedural knowledge, they haven’t patented their innovation. This makes them vulnerable to theft and exploitation. Our team apart from giving them loans also assist in filing patents and helping them to expand. This funding will help us in upgrading our technological infrastructure that will help in reaching out to more SMEs.”
First Published: Apr 1, 2023 2:25 PM IST
