Authored by: Alpana Dutta and Surbhi Bajaj

Over the last few months, we have collectively been part of the world’s largest remote working experiment. Across countries and businesses, we tapped into our survival spirit and transitioned into new ways of working in response to the pandemic. Apart from giving us the tools for maintaining business continuity and productivity, our organisations used innovative ways to replicate the ‘office experience’ virtually, including Fun Fridays, coffee chats and online yoga sessions. These provided us with much-needed comfort amidst the sudden transition anxiety. However, it is now imminent that we focus on what seems to be a call for a modified DNA structure of our corporate work-life; or as we simply call it—a modified organisation culture. One that sets us up for the long term, sustainable benefits in this transforming new world.

In May 2020, EY conducted a multi-sectoral global study covering 5000 employees across India, US, UK, Australia, Canada and Germany, to ‘listen-in’ to how employees were experiencing the workplace culture. Over 30 percent of the employees felt that even with a virtual working model, their organisations continued to be results-driven, efficient and collaborative. However, close to 20 percent employees felt overworked and reported that their managers drove them too hard and didn’t show enough appreciation for their contributions. In India, a whopping 25 percent of the respondents felt that their managers were too controlling during these times.

EY research and client conversations across the globe suggest that remote working is here to stay, though the extent of permanent remote-ability may vary based on factors like organisation type, customer demands, skill/team requirements, management/ employee will, country. To make remote working effective, organisation structures, decision making matrices, productivity, policy and performance management approaches will need modification. This will immensely change how we perceive, experience and execute our culture strategy.

Leaders need to re-imagine and re-wire their organisation culture for this ‘always-on’, virtual-hybrid world—balancing business realities with a heightened need for human-centricity. What then, could be some key elements of such a future-ready culture strategy?

Organisations often work hard towards creating value through high powered strategies and by driving high-performance. However, they may miss paying adequate attention towards mitigating value erosion risks on account of non-compliance, process violation, misconduct, poor ethics, power abuse or uninspiring leadership. In these times more than ever, transparent and frequent communication across organisational levels has become critical for driving the right behaviours and engagement. Ways of measuring productivity are also seeing change. Many organisations are moving away from an hour-based measurement to an outcome-based approach. Practices such as allowing employees to choose their preferred working hours or blocking out a few days every quarter as ‘complete meeting-free days’ for all employees are gaining pace. Trust, communication and enablement as the currency for value protection and value creation, is gaining new ground.

We are likely to see a surge in location-agnostic hiring, and more so for roles with higher remote working propensity. This makes a lot of business sense, as it not only helps organisations enhance talent attraction, especially for niche skills but also improve cost management. To be truly inclusive, HR leaders will need to clearly identify the value drivers for such diverse employees and accordingly customise rewards, benefits and policies. Many organisations are focusing on refreshing their flexible rewards basket to make it more comprehensive for a virtual-hybrid workforce. Learning programs are also seeing a huge shift in focus. As an example, one of our clients reported a huge up-take of their training on ‘How to negotiate domestic work-load with their partner’. A lot of their employees also opened-up on such issues in ‘virtual safe space sessions’ conducted by their leaders.

People management skills required in the virtual-hybrid environment are new to most people. Hence it is not surprising to see organizations focusing heavily on equipping managers with the right enablement, tools and data for this upliftment. EY recently helped a global professional services firm in identifying employee groups that were more likely to find remote working challenging. A combination of personality assessments and framework-based data analytics was used for the purpose. Results were used to pro-actively inform managers and facilitate open conversations to understand people’s feelings/ experiences and plan enabling action. This made a huge impact in building engagement and a culture of care. Many organizations are training managers on demonstrating EQ virtually, including intelligent use of visual tools such as emojis.

An integrated well-being strategy encompasses physical, mental, financial and social well-being. EY has been supporting clients in building continuous listening platforms such as digital watercoolers, chat-bots and mini-polls which are extremely helpful in staying updated on employees’ feelings and perceptions; and in taking timely action. In addition to voluntary programs on holistic well-being, one of the world’s leading product companies is targeting to train 100 percent of its managers on timely identification of mental well-being issues such as anxiety and depression. Organisations are also investing in creating a web of support system to help such identified employees with empathy and compassion.

Re-wiring and transforming your culture can be an arduous task, but one that is worth investing in—it is after-all your unique signature and your strategic force multiplier.