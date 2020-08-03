  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

VIEW: How to get branding right in crisis times

Updated : August 03, 2020 05:34 PM IST

The success route for brand managers has helpful pointers: Identify the special emotions the brand emotes, revisit the core values that the brand represents, and propose what you stand for rather than what your product features. 
Feel-good content that erodes anxiety while boosting positive messaging goes a long way in successful brand management.
VIEW: How to get branding right in crisis times

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Private banks in Q1: Stable NIMs, lower moratorium 2.0, rise in contingency buffer

Private banks in Q1: Stable NIMs, lower moratorium 2.0, rise in contingency buffer

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% lower, dragged by RIL, financials; UPL top Nifty50 loser

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% lower, dragged by RIL, financials; UPL top Nifty50 loser

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made over Rs 1,500 crore from this stock since March

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made over Rs 1,500 crore from this stock since March

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement