  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Videocon insolvency case: Dhoot family offers to pay Rs 30,000 cr to lenders

Updated : October 21, 2020 05:24 PM IST

A proposal for paying the amount has been forwarded to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Videocon Industries, Venugopal Dhoot told PTI.
Venugopal Dhoot was the Chairman and Managing Director of the suspended board of Videocon Industries.
The group has plans to monetise assets as well as enter into the affordable housing business.
Videocon insolvency case: Dhoot family offers to pay Rs 30,000 cr to lenders

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement