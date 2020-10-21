Business Videocon insolvency case: Dhoot family offers to pay Rs 30,000 cr to lenders Updated : October 21, 2020 05:24 PM IST A proposal for paying the amount has been forwarded to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Videocon Industries, Venugopal Dhoot told PTI. Venugopal Dhoot was the Chairman and Managing Director of the suspended board of Videocon Industries. The group has plans to monetise assets as well as enter into the affordable housing business. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.