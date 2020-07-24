Business VG Siddhartha's death: Coffee Day board-appointed probe gives clean chit to I-T, PE funds, company Updated : July 24, 2020 06:26 PM IST An investigation authorised by the Coffee Day Enteprises (CDEL) board has given a virtual clean chit to the Income-Tax Department and private-equity investors. Both were named in a letter written by Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha before he killed himself last year. It also agreed with VGS’ statement that only he was privy to the nature of transactions carried out by him. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply