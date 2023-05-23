Venus Remedies gets GMP certificate from Kenya for all Baddi facilities

The certification was granted after audit of the company’s production facilities in Baddi. The stock of Venus Remedies were trading 2.5 percent higher at Rs 202.1 per sh till 12:21 pm.

Research-based pharmaceutical company Venus Remedies’ shares jumped over 2 percent on Tuesday afternoon after the firm announced that it has received a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) of the Kenyan Health Ministry for all its production facilities in Baddi. The GMP from Kenya is estimated to be a $780 million market.

Live Tv

Loading...

The certification was granted after audit of the company’s production facilities in Baddi. Importantly, the GMP certification extends to the manufacturing facilities for antibiotics including cephalosporins and carbapenems as dry powder injections, oral granules and liquid and lyophilised oncology products, the company said in a stock exchange filing.