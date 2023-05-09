Venus Remedies gets marketing approval for cancer drugs in Philippines, Iraq

By Parakh Sinha

Shares of Venus Remedies have surged more than 8 percent following regulator nods and are trading at the day’s high

Venus Remedies, a global cancer drugs provider has secured marketing authorisation for two more cancer drugs from the Philippines and Iraq. In the Philippines, the second-largest market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, Venus Remedies has secured marketing approval for Bleomycin. The company has entered the Iraq market for the first time with a product registration for Gemcitabine.

Bleomycin is used to treat squamous cell cancer of the head and neck regions, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and testicular carcinoma in adults. Gemcitabine is used in combination with Cisplatin to treat a type of lung cancer. Venus Remedies is also close on the heels of marketing approval for a key cancer drug from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The Philippines is a $5-billion pharmaceutical market, where Venus Remedies has so far secured marketing approval for 37 products across various segments, Saransh Chaudhary of Venus Remedies says.