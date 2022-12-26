Venugopal Dhoot offers to turn approver in Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case after CBI arrest

After Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Videocon Group Promoter Venugopal Dhoot for alleged irregularities in a Rs 3250 crore loan that Videocon got from ICICI Bank in 2012.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Venugopal Dhoot has offered to turn an approver in the case.

In an approver once the chargesheet is filed and charges are framed, only at that stage the investigating agency can tell the court that an accused has expressed the wish to turn an approver and the agency will benefit in terms of proving its case with the accused help. Once the court is convinced that the accused can be useful if allowed to turn an approver, court grants the permission.

In the case of Dhoot, an accused can offer (to the agency) turning approver and can seek some leniency during custodial interrogation.

In the case filled CBI has said that between June 2009 and October 2011 ICICI Bank sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs 3250 crores to Videocon Group Companies.

According to CBI the loans were extended in violation of RBI, banking act and credit policy of the ICICI bank

The agency is investigating a quid pro quo between Venugopal Dhoot and Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar. According to the CBI Dhoot allegedly invested 64 crores in NuPower Renewables, owned by Deepak Kochhar after receiving Rs 3250 loan from ICICI

NRL was established in 2008, Deepak Kochhar, VN Dhoot and Saurabh Dhoot were directors of the company. Later Dhoots resigned from the company.

