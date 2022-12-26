English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness News

Venugopal Dhoot offers to turn approver in Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case after CBI arrest

business | IST

Venugopal Dhoot offers to turn approver in Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case after CBI arrest

Profile image
By Santia Gora   | Parikshit Luthra   Dec 26, 2022 12:30 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

In the case filled CBI has said that between June 2009 and October 2011 ICICI Bank sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs 3250 crores to Videocon Group Companies.

After Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Videocon Group Promoter Venugopal Dhoot for alleged irregularities in a Rs 3250 crore loan that Videocon got from ICICI Bank in 2012.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Venugopal Dhoot has offered to turn an approver in the case.
In an approver once the chargesheet is filed and charges are framed, only at that stage the investigating agency can tell the court that an accused has expressed the wish to turn an approver and the agency will benefit in terms of proving its case with the accused help. Once the court is convinced that the accused can be useful if allowed to turn an approver, court grants the permission.
Also read: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested: A timeline of events
In the case of Dhoot, an accused can offer (to the agency) turning approver and can seek some leniency during custodial interrogation.
In the case filled CBI has said that between June 2009 and October 2011 ICICI Bank sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs 3250 crores to Videocon Group Companies.
According to CBI the loans were extended in violation of RBI, banking act and credit policy of the ICICI bank
The agency is investigating a quid pro quo between Venugopal Dhoot and Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar. According to the CBI Dhoot allegedly invested 64 crores in NuPower Renewables, owned by Deepak Kochhar after receiving Rs 3250 loan from ICICI
NRL was established in 2008, Deepak Kochhar, VN Dhoot and Saurabh Dhoot were directors of the company. Later Dhoots resigned from the company.
(This copy will be updated with more information)
Also read: Videocon case: Chanda, Deepak Kochhar sent to 3-day CBI custody —'they didn't cooperate, so we arrested them'
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags