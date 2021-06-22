Venky’s to benefit from increased soya, maize production; wants to be known as a protein co

Home

    Despite the turbulence caused by COVID and bird flu, the company has recorded good performance, owing to diversification of its portfolio, said Prasanna Pedgaonkar, General Manager-Poultry at Venky’s India, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    When asked if soya and maize prices are likely to fall, he replied, “Last year, soya prices went up to Rs 65, from Rs 45. We are expecting a bumper crop of soya and maize. Over a period of time, soya and maize production will grow in large quantity and poultry is a prime consumer of both soya and maize in India. So definitely, the benefits will come to poultry when production goes up.”
    “We are having multiple segments under Venky’s umbrella - and one of them is poultry, and others are soya production, SPF eggs. We are focusing more on the other products, like the processing division of the company,” he further said.
    “We are popularly known as a poultry company, but besides poultry, there is a lot under the umbrella of Venky’s. We would like to call ourselves as a protein company,” he mentioned. Our company is a strong and economical protein production company in India, he shared.
    In terms of capacity expansion, he said, “Whatever capex was to be done, has been done in the past. Now, the time has come to utilise this capex. We are sure that over a period of time, we would like to utilise all the capacities and capex, which has been already done, and once the capacities are utilised, we will think of expansion and other things.”
    On margins, he mentioned, “We are expecting things to go smooth as far as lockdown relaxation is concerned.”
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
