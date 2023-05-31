Vedanta will be a trillion dollar company in next 10 years, says Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal speaks about his ambition to transform the company into a trillion-dollar enterprise in the next ten years.
Vedanta, under the visionary leadership of Chairman Anil Agarwal, has emerged as a prominent force in the global market.
Addressing the company's shareholders, Agarwal said that his ambition is to transform Vedanta into a trillion-dollar enterprise in the next ten years.
"Our vision is that Vedanta will be more than one trillion dollar company in next 10 years. We will produce our own copper, oil and gas," Agarwal added.
According to him, innovation and developing new products are key for growing the company.
He also added that Vedanta is the ambassador of India to the whole world.
Watch video for entire conversation.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why not novel heated tobacco products be regulated under COTPA
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read