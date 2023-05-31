English
Vedanta will be a trillion dollar company in next 10 years, says Anil Agarwal

Vedanta will be a trillion dollar company in next 10 years, says Anil Agarwal

CNBC TV18
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Nigel D'Souza  May 31, 2023 6:15:20 PM IST (Published)

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal speaks about his ambition to transform the company into a trillion-dollar enterprise in the next ten years.

Vedanta, under the visionary leadership of Chairman Anil Agarwal, has emerged as a prominent force in the global market.

Addressing the company's shareholders, Agarwal said that his ambition is to transform Vedanta into a trillion-dollar enterprise in the next ten years.
"Our vision is that Vedanta will be more than one trillion dollar company in next 10 years. We will produce our own copper, oil and gas," Agarwal added.
According to him, innovation and developing new products are key for growing the company.
Also Read: Anil Agarwal aims to make Vedanta Resources a debt free company
He also added that Vedanta is the ambassador of India to the whole world.
Watch video for entire conversation.
