Vedanta warns it may have to process ore outside South Africa
Updated : November 26, 2019 09:14 AM IST
South Africa has suffered rolling blackouts and the debts of state power company Eskom have sapped the country's economy.
The government is encouraging miners to build their own generation and supply any surplus to the South African grid.
Vedanta Zinc International's power needs are mostly for processing ore from its Gamsberg mine, whose capacity it wants to double to 8 million tonnes per year.
