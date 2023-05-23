English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness NewsVedanta secures $850 million loan deal from JP Morgan, Oaktree

    Vedanta secures $850 million loan deal from JP Morgan, Oaktree

    Vedanta secures $850 million loan deal from JP Morgan, Oaktree
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 8:17:57 PM IST (Published)

    The loan, with a tenor of 5 years, is expected to provide Vedanta with crucial financial support as it addresses its debt obligations and strengthens its financial position. The company aims to utilise this raised capital to address its imminent debt repayment obligations, alleviating its debt burden.

    Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. has raised $850 million loan from JP Morgan and Oaktree, according to people familiar with the matter. The individuals requested anonymity as the details of the transaction are considered private.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The loan, with a tenor of 5 years, is expected to provide Vedanta with crucial financial support as it addresses its debt obligations and strengthens its financial position. The company aims to utilise this raised capital to address its imminent debt repayment obligations, alleviating its debt burden. The exact terms and conditions of the loan agreement, including interest rates and repayment schedules, have not been disclosed.
    The $500 million junk-rated bonds issued by the Vedanta group are scheduled to mature by the end of this month.  With the recent capital infusion, Vedanta will be better positioned to meet its payment obligations and manage its debt effectively. The funds raised through the loan will provide significant relief in fulfilling the impending bond payments.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X