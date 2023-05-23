The loan, with a tenor of 5 years, is expected to provide Vedanta with crucial financial support as it addresses its debt obligations and strengthens its financial position. The company aims to utilise this raised capital to address its imminent debt repayment obligations, alleviating its debt burden.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. has raised $850 million loan from JP Morgan and Oaktree, according to people familiar with the matter. The individuals requested anonymity as the details of the transaction are considered private.

The loan, with a tenor of 5 years, is expected to provide Vedanta with crucial financial support as it addresses its debt obligations and strengthens its financial position. The company aims to utilise this raised capital to address its imminent debt repayment obligations, alleviating its debt burden. The exact terms and conditions of the loan agreement, including interest rates and repayment schedules, have not been disclosed.

The $500 million junk-rated bonds issued by the Vedanta group are scheduled to mature by the end of this month. With the recent capital infusion, Vedanta will be better positioned to meet its payment obligations and manage its debt effectively. The funds raised through the loan will provide significant relief in fulfilling the impending bond payments.