Vedanta Resources to take Indian unit private as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated : May 13, 2020 08:33 AM IST

The company said it will delist the unit from all stock exchanges and was willing to accept shares tendered in the offer at Rs 87.5 ($1.16) per equity share, a premium of 9.9 percent on Monday's closing stock price, but a discount of 1.7 percent over Tuesday's closing.
"Due to the impact of Covid 19 pandemic, we have accelerated the strategy in this challenging environment to ensure support for meaningful deleveraging and to enable us to continue to invest in the growth of the business," Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal said.
The Indian unit's delisting will provide Vedanta Resources, which owns a 36.8 percent stake in the unit, with enhanced operational and financial flexibility, as well as "transform" its credit profile, Vedanta Resources said.
