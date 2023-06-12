Vedanta invites EOIs to resume controversial Tuticorin copper smelter

The Sterlite Copper plant in question has been shut since May 2018 after violence broke out during protests against its expansion.

A year since Vedanta first decided to sell its controversial copper smelter in Tuticorin, the company has advertised for expressions of interest towards "restarting" the plant. The Sterlite Copper plant in question has been shut since May 2018 after violence broke out during protests against its expansion.

The EOI advertisement by Vedanta lists Safety Assessment, Repair & Rectification, OEM Engagement and Refurbishment & Replacement as scope areas, among a few others.

Commissioning of plant and machinery to "enable achieving of designed capacity" is yet another scope area listed on the EOI, which calls for applications from contractors with potential to employ up to 4,0000 individuals in and around Tuticorin.

A source from Vedanta said that restarting the plant is crucial given its closure for over five years. "These restart activities when they do occur will crucial in the run-up to the eventual sale of the plant," said the source, adding, "Significant restoration efforts are required as the Sterlite Copper plant has been shut for five years."

While Vedanta has not been permitted by courts to re-start operations at the smelter, the Supreme Court has permitted maintenance and upkeep activity at the plant given the labyrinth of machinery and systems within. This activity, the source added, is presently underway.

In May 2018, 13 protesters were shot dead in a case of police firing while demonstrations calling for the closure of the plant were taking place. Later, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board sealed Sterlite Copper citing flouting of emission norms.

The Supreme Court's decision to allow Vedanta to maintain machinery at the plant last year, while not allowing re-opening of the plant itself, was seen as interim relief. A final verdict on the plant's immediate fate is expected later this year.