BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd on July 7 said it has acquired 100 percent stake in Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd for Rs 564.7 crore.

"Athena Chhattisgarh Power is a 1,200MW coal-based power plant located at Jhanjgir Champa district, Chhattisgarh. The Plant has 2 units of 600MW each. Unit 1 and Unit 2 are 80 percent and 30 percent complete respectively and therefore, the company has never been operational," the company said in a BSE filing.

"The company was admitted under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) on May 15, 2019, and on May 13, 2021, NCLT Hyderabad bench directed initiation of the Liquidation process of the company," it said.

The acquisition will fulfil the power requirement for Vedanta’s aluminium business, and via vertical integration add synergies by providing a cost advantage pertaining to power consumption, Vedanta said.

The acquisition is estimated to be completed in the current financial year.

The plant is well connected to national highways and railway stations and is also located in close proximity to its water source, the Mahanadi river, it added.