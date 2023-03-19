Vastramay registers year-on-year growth of 60% in net sales revenue

The ethnic wear market size is close to Rs 1.7 trillion and the brand is aiming to reach a billion by the end of 2023.

Vastramay, an online platform, has registered a year-on-year growth of 60 percent in net sales revenue. The biggest contributor to the growth was the launch of SHRESTHA, new premium men wear’s brand. The brand is targeting to double this growth by the next financial year and tap more countries in order to expedite the growth.

The Global Ethnic Wear Market size is expected to reach $164.67 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.82 percent CAGR during the forecast period. Vastramay aims to hold a significant share of this market by designing a unique portal to discover such brands and delivering exclusive shopping experiences to customers across the world, it said in a statement.

The brand was launched in 2015 and provides apparel in ethnic and occasion wear for men and children.

In 2021, the brand entered the sibling twinning section, during the Rakhshabandhan season. Currently, they stand at >120 SKUs for girls alone, with an aim to make this 500+ in 2023. The products are available at all the major e-commerce portals and on the company website.

Founder Vastramay said, “We believe in the ethical production of clothing across all categories of products. To support sustainable fashion and to provide customers with an alternative to sustainable clothing, in 2021 'Shvaas by Vastramay' was launched. A sub-brand of Vastramay where we design sustainable festive wear for men, those who are environmentally conscious.”

Currently, Vastramay is operating Pan-India with its seamless logistic facilities. They have physical warehouses in 5 different states, making delivery easier and faster. The brand is also operational in Mauritius and Fiji Islands. In the next financial year, they are planning to enter new international markets like Europe and the Middle East.