Vaccine mix and match: Biocon's Kiran M Shaw bats for 2 different shots

Pharma space is buzzing in trade off-late on the back of COVID news flow. Cipla has been allowed to import Moderna's COVID vaccine. Cadila has also sought emergency authorization for its COVID drug. Meanwhile, latest studies have shown that alternating doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines generate a robust immune response against COVID-19.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon discussed what this means for the pharma industry as well as the opportunities going forward.

“There is enough data for mix and match trials going around the world. There is enough data generated in many of these trials that show that it is even better than giving two doses of the same vaccine,” she said.

Shaw stressed the need to speed to vaccination process further and a key to that will be getting approvals.

“We need to get as many vaccines approved as possible, focus on vaccinating as many people as possible and with the mix and match data and strategy, you can get a large number of people vaccinated in a shorter time," she suggested.

“I am hoping that with Moderna being approved, Pfizer should follow,” she added.

Another discussion point has been booster shots where there isn’t enough data on the durability of response for any of the vaccines.

“It looks like most of these vaccines will be durable for at least a year if not more. That is good news,” she said.

Increased purchases should also translate to easier vaccine access for the common man.

"When vaccines are procured in bulk by the government, the government will allow access to a large number of people. By August-September we should have it,” she stated.

When asked if Biocon will be tying up for importing any of the vaccines, Shaw said, “At the moment I cannot make any comments. I don’t think I have enough information to share with you.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.