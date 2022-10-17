V-Mart aims to expand Omni-channel presence with acquisition of LimeRoad

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini LimeRoad Business had registered a revenue Rs 69.31 core in 2021-22.

V-Mart Retail has signed a definitive agreement to acquire freshness-first discovery marketplace LimeRoad from AM Marketplaces and other parties on a slump sale basis.

The company will pay a lump sum cash consideration of Rs 31.12 crore for acquiring the LimeRoad business. It will also acquire assets worth Rs 14.6 crore and assume current liabilities of Rs 36.26 crore.

LimeRoad is engaged in the business of owning, hosting, operating, managing and administering the LimeRoad mobile and web application-based marketplace platform. It acts as a facilitator between third-party sellers, venders and buyers of goods, and also provides ancillary services.

Over the last three years, LimeRoad's annual revenue has more than halved from nearly Rs 180 crore to just Rs 70 crore in financial year 2022. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next two months, subject to fulfilment of certain closing conditions.

At its peak, LimeRoad has delivered 2.5 lakh app downloads per day and achieved Gross Merchandise Value in excess of Rs 700 crore along with strong margins. Women contribute 65 percent to the overall business, which has a strong presence in the Rs 500 - Rs 1,000 segment.

V-Mart plans on investing a total of Rs 150 crore to enable LimeRoad scale and achieve sustained profitability. V-Mart MD Lalit Agarwal believes that the acquisition will not only help the company acquire digital first millennials, but also build its own omni-channel experience.

Together, V-Mart & LimeRoad have the potential to become India’s fastest growing Omni-Channel value fashion retail platform, according to the exchange filing.

The company plans on operating LimeRoad as an independent business entity. CEO Suchi Mukherjee will join V-Mart has CEO of LimeRoad and head of the omni-channel operations, while Co-founder Ankush Mehra will continue as Chief Operating Officer.