USIBC President Atul Keshap highlighted the importance of a conducive business environment that allows for fair competition, trade liberalization, and investment flows. By removing barriers and fostering a level playing field, both the United States and India can benefit from increased economic opportunities and job creation.

The USIBC strongly advocates for open markets and the power of free enterprise. Atul Keshap, former US Ambassador and President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), has outlined a compelling vision for the future of the US-India relationship. His views emphasized the resilience of both nations, the importance of open markets and free enterprise, and the need for strategic and economic convergence.

“We are all about resilience, trust and growth. We believe that the US and India, being great democracies, are truly resilient because of our great, dynamic and diverse population,” he said.

“The pandemic has proven how well we have done through tough times together and how much we trust each other. Beyond resilience and trust, growth – democracies have to deliver. USIBC believes in free trade, open societies, open markets, the power of free enterprise and we want to see both countries take relations to the next level,” he added.

Keshap’s insights shed light on the potential for increased trade, technological collaboration, and the vital role of the private sector in fostering a strong partnership between the United States and India.

According to Keshap, both the United States and India possess dynamic populations that contribute to their resilience. These diverse and entrepreneurial societies form the backbone of their economies, driving innovation and growth. Recognizing the strength in this diversity, Keshap emphasized the need to harness the potential of the people in both countries to create a more prosperous future.

Keshap highlights the importance of a conducive business environment that allows for fair competition, trade liberalization, and investment flows. By removing barriers and fostering a level playing field, both the United States and India can benefit from increased economic opportunities and job creation.

Keshap envisions India’s economy to become a $30 trillion economy, emphasizing the immense potential of the Indian market. Achieving this ambitious goal requires concerted efforts from both countries, leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise. The USIBC seeks to facilitate this journey by promoting investments, technology transfers, and collaboration in key sectors, thus creating a win-win situation for both nations.

Over the past 25 years, there have been concerted efforts to drive strategic convergence between the United States and India. According to Keshap, it is time to focus on economic convergence, recognizing the mutual benefits that increased trade and investment can bring.

The USIBC aims to boost bilateral trade flows to $500 billion, promoting partnerships in sectors such as defense, aerospace, and fintech. This convergence, Keshap argued, will enhance the safety and security of both countries.

To fully harness the potential of the US-India relationship, Keshap stressed on the need for greater facilitation of talent flows. This includes streamlining visa processes and expanding opportunities for skilled professionals to work and collaborate in both countries.

Keshap advocated for the establishment of more American consulates in India, particularly in cities like Bangalore and other emerging technology hubs. Similarly, he encouraged India to consider setting up consulates in US cities such as Seattle, fostering greater people-to-people connectivity and economic cooperation.

Creating a favorable ecosystem for investment is crucial for attracting capital and fostering economic growth . Keshap emphasized the importance of stable electricity supply and the development of a robust electronics ecosystem in India. While governments can set the tone and offer incentives, he stressed that the private sector must take the lead in making deals and seizing opportunities.

For more details, watch the accompanying video