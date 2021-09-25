USFDA issues 6 observations after inspection of Biocon's Malaysian arm mfng facility

Mini

Biotechnology major Biocon on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of its Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an onsite preapproval inspection of the company's Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd's manufacturing facility for Insulin Aspart between September 13 and September 24, Biocon said in a statement.