President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed proclamation suspending immigration into the United States. The non-immigrant programs will be reviewed within 30 days of the proclamation, the US said. H1B visas come under the non-immigrant visa category.

"Within 30 days of the effective date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, shall review non-immigrant programs and shall recommend other measures appropriate to stimulate the United States economy and ensure the prioritization, hiring, and employment of United States workers," the notification read.

Trump justified immigration ban on grounds of health and domestic unemployment. He said US faces protracted and economic recovery and persistent unemployment if labour supply outpaces demand.

"It is the policy of the US to enforce this proclamation to the maximum extent possible to advance the interests of the US," notification said. This order will last for 60 days and then will be reviewed and possibly extended.

The United States in mid-March suspended all routine visa services, both immigrant and non-immigrant, in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak in a move that has potentially impacted hundreds of thousands of people.

The administration recently announced an easing of rules to allow in more agricultural workers on temporary H2A visas to help farmers with their crops.