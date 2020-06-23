Aviation US says Air India Vande Bharat flights "unfair", "discriminatory"; makes prior approval mandatory Updated : June 23, 2020 11:49 AM IST The Department of Transportation of the US has told India that some of its repatriation flights have gone "beyond true evacuation" India has not granted permission to Delta airlines for operating repatriation flights, thereby making Air India the sole beneficiary of the repatriation flights, the US department added Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply