US removes Xiaomi from blacklist, stocks skyrocket Updated : May 12, 2021 04:11:11 IST Shares in the company rocketed over 6 percent in Hong Kong as news of the decision spread. The company's share price has tumbled roughly 20 percent since it was placed on the blacklist in January in the waning days of the Trump administration. Published : May 12, 2021 04:11 PM IST