Business US move to restrict H1B, other work visas 'misguided', 'harmful' to its own economy: NASSCOM Updated : June 23, 2020 09:30 AM IST Virtually every segment of the American economy, including manufacturing, technology, accounting, medicine, among others, employ skilled workers from other countries NASSCOM feels the move could possibly force more work to be performed offshore since the local talent is not available Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply