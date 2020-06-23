  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

US move to restrict H1B, other work visas 'misguided', 'harmful' to its own economy: NASSCOM

Updated : June 23, 2020 09:30 AM IST

Virtually every segment of the American economy, including manufacturing, technology, accounting, medicine, among others, employ skilled workers from other countries
NASSCOM feels the move could possibly force more work to be performed offshore since the local talent is not available
US move to restrict H1B, other work visas 'misguided', 'harmful' to its own economy: NASSCOM

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases rise by 14,933 in the last 24 hours, overall COVID tally crosses 4.40 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases rise by 14,933 in the last 24 hours, overall COVID tally crosses 4.40 lakh

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by financials; IT drags on Trump's H-1B visa ban

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by financials; IT drags on Trump's H-1B visa ban

US move to restrict H1B, other work visas 'misguided', 'harmful' to its own economy: NASSCOM

US move to restrict H1B, other work visas 'misguided', 'harmful' to its own economy: NASSCOM

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement