US Green Building Council announces ‘The Crest’ as ‘Project of the Year’

The US Green Building Council (USGBC) on Tuesday awarded ‘2023 LEED Project of the Year’ to India’s DLF for its ‘The Crest’, a residential development designed for urban living in Gurugram. The Crest is an example of an environmentally friendly residential development that is designed to deliver rapid and measurable environmental benefits and energy savings.

“At a time where energy bills are skyrocketing and there are record heat waves across the world, ensuring that our homes are able to withstand the effects of climate change and extreme weather is more important than ever,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI.

“Everyone deserves to live in a home that is energy-efficient, resilient and that provides the highest level of comfort and is safe and healthy for occupants," he said.

Green homes play a pivotal role in reducing environmental footprint, fostering a sustainable and responsible way of life. Beyond curbing energy and water consumption, green homes elevate indoor air quality, enhance overall well-being and comfort, save money and boost market value.

Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at DLF Ltd said, "Last year, The Crest was recognised as the world's largest LEED Platinum-certified residential project and this year as 'Project of the Year’, by USGBC, underscoring the leadership in developing truly world-class, sustainability-focused properties.”

Previously, The Crest also received LEED Gold certification in 2019.

Each winner achieved LEED certification, the world's most widely adopted green rating system. LEED-certified homes are designed to provide clean indoor air and help reduce energy and water consumption, resulting in lower utility expenses.

“USGBC envisions a built environment that is transformed by sustainable practices, where every home, building and community contributes to positive environmental and social impact, and these projects embody that vision,” added Templeton.