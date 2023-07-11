US Green Building Council announces ‘The Crest’ as ‘Project of the Year’

The Crest is an example of an environmentally friendly residential development that is designed to deliver rapid and measurable environmental benefits and energy savings.

The US Green Building Council (USGBC) on Tuesday awarded ‘2023 LEED Project of the Year’ to India’s DLF for its ‘The Crest’, a residential development designed for urban living in Gurugram. The Crest is an example of an environmentally friendly residential development that is designed to deliver rapid and measurable environmental benefits and energy savings.

“At a time where energy bills are skyrocketing and there are record heat waves across the world, ensuring that our homes are able to withstand the effects of climate change and extreme weather is more important than ever,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI.

“Everyone deserves to live in a home that is energy-efficient, resilient and that provides the highest level of comfort and is safe and healthy for occupants," he said.