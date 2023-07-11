CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeUS Green Building Council announces ‘The Crest’ as ‘Project of the Year’ News

US Green Building Council announces ‘The Crest’ as ‘Project of the Year’

US Green Building Council announces ‘The Crest’ as ‘Project of the Year’
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 11:02:45 PM IST (Updated)

The Crest is an example of an environmentally friendly residential development that is designed to deliver rapid and measurable environmental benefits and energy savings. 

The US Green Building Council (USGBC) on Tuesday awarded ‘2023 LEED Project of the Year’ to India’s DLF for its ‘The Crest’, a residential development designed for urban living in Gurugram. The Crest is an example of an environmentally friendly residential development that is designed to deliver rapid and measurable environmental benefits and energy savings.

Share Market Live


“At a time where energy bills are skyrocketing and there are record heat waves across the world, ensuring that our homes are able to withstand the effects of climate change and extreme weather is more important than ever,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI.
“Everyone deserves to live in a home that is energy-efficient, resilient and that provides the highest level of comfort and is safe and healthy for occupants," he said.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X