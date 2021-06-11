US FDA red flags emergency use nod for Covaxin; Bharat Biotech to seek full approval now Updated : June 11, 2021 16:57:57 IST The US FDA has asked the company to launch an additional trial, after which it can file for a Biologics Licence Application (BLA) BLA is filed to get full approval for a vaccine Ocugen, the company’s US partner, will now seek a full approval of Covaxin Published : June 11, 2021 04:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply