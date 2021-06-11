  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

US FDA red flags emergency use nod for Covaxin; Bharat Biotech to seek full approval now

Updated : June 11, 2021 16:57:57 IST

The US FDA has asked the company to launch an additional trial, after which it can file for a Biologics Licence Application (BLA)
BLA is filed to get full approval for a vaccine
Ocugen, the company’s US partner, will now seek a full approval of Covaxin
US FDA red flags emergency use nod for Covaxin; Bharat Biotech to seek full approval now
Published : June 11, 2021 04:56 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

This NBFC stock more than doubled in the last 1 year; CLSA lists 5 reasons to buy the stock

This NBFC stock more than doubled in the last 1 year; CLSA lists 5 reasons to buy the stock

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

PPF vs NPS: How much should you invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

IFSC codes of erstwhile Syndicate bank branches to change from July 1

IFSC codes of erstwhile Syndicate bank branches to change from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement