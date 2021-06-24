US bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Biden administration on Wednesday ordered a ban on US imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labour allegations, said two sources briefed on the matter. The US Commerce Department separately restricted exports to Hoshine, three other Chinese companies and the paramilitary Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC).
