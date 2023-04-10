UrbanMatrix Technologies receives type certificate from DGCA

Due to its integration with the cellular connectivity, the Hawk4G offers real-time data transfer and an unlimited flight communication range, allowing pilots to fly anywhere with ease, UrbanMatrix Technologies said.

UrbanMatrix Technologies has made history by becoming the first Indian drone manufacturer to receive type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its 4G-enabled UMT Hawk4G drone. Due to its integration with the cellular connectivity, the Hawk4G offers real-time data transfer and an unlimited flight communication range, allowing pilots to fly anywhere with ease, UrbanMatrix Technologies said.

"The drone's autonomous patrolling capabilities and compatibility with various payloads make it a tool for surveying, inspection, surveillance, and crowd control. Moreover, the Hawk4G is India's first drone that allows live video feed viewing and remote control/command from anywhere in the world. This feature has already been demonstrated at high-profile events such as GITEX DUBAI 2022 and CES Las Vegas 2023," it said.

As drone usage becomes more widespread, UrbanMatrix has addressed the challenges of managing a fleet of drones by launching MatrixCC, a powerful Edge computing device that facilitates secure and reliable drone operations at scale. The company has also developed UMT Launchpad, an indigenous Ground Control Station software that prioritizes reliability and simplicity while maintaining robustness. The app has been downloaded worldwide and have a number of active users, it said.

Rishabh Verma, CEO and Co-founder of UrbanMatrix Technologies, stated, "4G-enabled drones are quickly becoming a vital tool for businesses across various industries, helping them to enhance their operations and achieve greater success in a rapidly changing business landscape."