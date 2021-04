As India battles an acute shortage of medical oxygen, there have been several corporates stepping up efforts in order to deal with the crisis. UPL has decided to convert 4 of its nitrogen plants for oxygen production. This move will help deliver oxygen to 4 hospitals in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh (MP) and will cater to 200-250 beds. Jaidev Shroff, Global CEO at UPL shared his views.

“The company used nitrogen as a key product to create pressure in the reactors. When we heard about the oxygen crisis, we thought of converting these from nitrogen to oxygen. We have to change the catalyst and we were able to convert it. We will be able to provide about 4-5 tonnes a day of oxygen,” he said.

“This is a skid mounted plant sitting in our factories. We just have to relocate it to hospitals and put it into the piping system of the hospitals, so they get a continuous flow of oxygen, so you don’t need cylinders, you don’t need trucks,” he added.

The company is consolidating its facilities. “We are sending it to Vapi, Surat, Bharuch and all the regions which are close by. We are supplying one plant to Gwalior and one to Indore and one to Delhi,” he stated.

UPL also makes the raw material for Remdesivir. “We have to keep our productions going, we cannot stop that right now. Agriculture season is on us now, planting will start happening in May and June, so there will be another crisis if we are not able to supply,” he shared.

In terms of agricultural demand, he mentioned, “Demand is looking good. The commodity prices are strong, so food prices are at their all-time peak, so the farmers are going to have a great year and we expect them to invest in maximising yield across the board worldwide. So it is going to be a very good year from the farmer’s point of view and we are quite optimistic.”