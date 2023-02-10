Unniyarcha registers 250% growth — sets up new physical stores

According to reports, the silver jewellery industry in India has already reached a market potential of Rs 15,000 crore and is expected to grow by 300 percent to reach Rs 45,000 crore in the next 3–5 years. Even within the export category, GJEPC has reported the fastest growth in silver jewellery exports.

Unniyarcha Jewellery brand registers a growth of 250 percent and are opening stores in Delhi and Hyderabad. The brand creates silver jewellery and caters to women in the age range of 27-40 years. They recently started B2B vertical and are supplying to few of the top brands in India. They are targeting a healthy growth of -300 percent for the next financial year, it said in a statement.

According to reports, the silver jewellery industry in India has already reached a market potential of Rs 15,000 crore and is expected to grow by 300 percent to reach Rs 45,000 crore in the next 3–5 years. Even within the export category, GJEPC has reported the fastest growth in silver jewellery exports.

The overall jewellery market would be roughly around 4 lakh crore. This includes all precious metals, semi-precious jewellery and diamonds.

The costume jewellery is unbranded, with a poor finish and costs less than Rs 2,000. The jewellery made of precious metals like gold and diamonds starts at Rs 20,000. This huge gap between Rs. 2,000 and Rs 20,000, is bridged by silver jewellery. The growth in e-commerce, rise in young working population and steep fashion jewellery demand is driving the market, Unniyarcha said.

Unniyarcha was launched in 2015 with brass jewellery, but in 2017 they started manufacturing silver jewellery in their own factory. This helps the brand in launching new designs every month. The design tones vary from completely traditional to minimalistic modern designs.

Pulkit Bhat COO at Unniyarcha.com said, “Our main focus is on creating unique designs, which holds an aspirational value. Today’s generation is demanding environmentally friendly products. We use recycled silver for making our jewellery and do not use any of the banned substances for mixing our pure silver. All stones are responsibly sourced through the approved channels. The coming financial year looks all the more promising. We are all set to go offline by opening new stores. But soon we want to spread pan India.”