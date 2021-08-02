Home

    • Zomato to launch Pro Plus; 'unlimited free deliveries' for members

    Zomato to launch Pro Plus; 'unlimited free deliveries' for members

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    All the Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will receive an automatic upgrade to Zomato Pro Plus, while the rest will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app.

    Zomato to launch Pro Plus; 'unlimited free deliveries' for members
    Food delivery giant Zomato has launched a limited edition plan that will allow unlimited free deliveries to Pro Plus members.
    “We have 1.8 million Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been “Unlimited Free Deliveries” (something like Amazon Prime). So… in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted today.
    Goyal said that all the Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will receive an automatic upgrade to Zomato Pro Plus, while the rest will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app.
    “All Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app,” said Goyal in another tweet.
    Launched in 2020, Zomato Pro is a subscription package that offers deals and discounts on dining and delivery across restaurants to its subscribers. Zomato earlier had a programme called Zomato Gold which rolled out exclusive offers to its customers. Gold was later upgraded and renamed as Zomato Pro.
    In addition to discounts on dining out and home delivery, Pro members also get the option of getting their orders delivered on priority. A Zomato Pro Membership currently costs Rs 200 for 3 months. Plans keep changing and are updated regularly keeping in mind the convenience of the customers.
