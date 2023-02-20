United Wolfram becomes largest Indian company to supply tungsten intermediates

United Wolfram, an international metallurgical firm, has opened a new facility in Gujarat, becoming the largest Indian company to supply Tungsten Intermediates. The company's revenue is increasing quickly yearly due to the escalating demand for United Wolfram products, the company said.

"United Wolfram's growth trajectory is guided by a leadership team made up of seasoned business and industry professionals, which has helped the business establish a dominant position globally. It will be able to meet the rising demand for its products on a global scale thanks to this newest plant in Gujarat," it said.

The company specialises in the development, production, and marketing of high-performance metal powders, such as Sodium Tungstate, Calcium Tungstate, Tungstic acid, Tungsten Trioxide, Tungsten metal powder, Tungsten carbide powder, Fused Tungsten Carbide powder, Cobalt Oxide, Cobalt Sulphate, Cobalt Chloride, Cobalt Metal powder, Ready-to-press (RTP) powder. Every year, United Wolfram surpasses its Quantity and Turnover and sets new records.

When asked about the most recent plant, the founder, Abhishek Gami stated, “The tungsten products made by United Wolfram are entirely Indian-made. The functioning model of United Wolfram is similar to Amazon's in terms of quality constancy and on-time delivery. It is now the only supplier in the world capable of sending 1,000 kg of tungsten intermediates to a few Indian states in a single day. Our newest facility will boost productivity and position us as the unbeatable Global brand for Tungsten Products.”

Sharing his take on ‘Tungsten’, he said, “It is renowned for its toughness and has the highest melting point of any metal. To strengthen other metals, it is alloyed with them. Many high-temperature applications commonly use tungsten and its alloys. For making rocket engine nozzles, turbine blades, etc., tungsten alloys are used in the aerospace and automotive industries, for instance. High-speed steel, Hastelloy, satellite, and other alloys are made with it. High-speed steel is used to produce cutting tools for industrial use. In contrast, tungsten carbide, one of the toughest carbides, is utilized to create tools like drills, saws, and knives. The filament of a light bulb is where tungsten is used in electronics. It is now employed in the production of numerous appliances and technological products.”