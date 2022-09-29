United Breweries launches a new beer Heineken Silver

By CNBCTV18.com

United Breweries, India’s largest producer of beer, has announced a new variant called Heineken Silver. Heineken Silver will be the brand’s latest addition to the premium beer segment. The company claims that Heineken Silver will be a smooth and refreshing beer that is meant for daily social events. Interestingly, the brand has also launched the beer on the Metaverse making it the world’s first virtual beer. The company launched the beer through its virtual brewery in Decentraland.

“We see modern consumers seeking beverages that are light, easy to drink and fit in well with their social occasions and Heineken Silver is perfectly designed for these moments. We are confident that the smooth and refreshing Heineken Silver will herald a new era of premiumisation in the Indian beer market,” said Rishi Pardal, Managing Director, United Breweries Limited.

The company said that Heineken Silver will be brewed using ingredients like Heineken's famed A-yeast and premium pure malt. Compared to Heineken Original, the Heineken Silver will be slightly less bitter. The beer will be available in both the famous Heineken green bottle as well as in cans. The beer will retail for 330-ml pints for Rs 120, 500-ml cans for Rs 160, and 650-ml bottles for Rs 200 in retail establishments in Bangalore. The company has added that it will make Heineken Silver available in more areas in the coming months.