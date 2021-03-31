Uniphore raises $140 million in Series-D funding, its largest yet Updated : March 31, 2021 08:49 PM IST Cisco Ventures has come on board, as a “strategic investor”. With its latest round, Uniphore’s total funding stands at $210 million. Tech development and expansion aside, Uniphore has also affirmed that it is targeting a Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $100 million in FY22. Published : March 31, 2021 07:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply