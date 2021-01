Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget on February 1, PTI reported quoting sources from the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 29, PTI said.

The Budget Session will begin on January 29.

The government had cancelled the Winter Session of Parliament in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said, "Winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of the recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi. At present, we are in the middle of December and a covid vaccine is expected very soon."

The Winter Session of Parliament normally begins from the last week of November or the first week of December. The Constitution broadly stipulates one major rule that there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions of Parliament.

However, it has been a convention to hold three sessions of Parliament — Budget, Monsoon, and Winter — in a year.