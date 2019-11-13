#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Unilever appoints Andersen as new chairman, replacing Marijn Dekkers

Updated : November 13, 2019 05:30 PM IST

Andersen will replace Marijn Dekkers, who is standing down after more than three years as chairman to focus on his responsibilities as founder and chairman of investment and advisory firm Novalis LifeSciences.
Dekkers will remain on the board as a non-executive director.
Unilever appoints Andersen as new chairman, replacing Marijn Dekkers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV