Unilever appoints Andersen as new chairman, replacing Marijn Dekkers
Updated : November 13, 2019 05:30 PM IST
Andersen will replace Marijn Dekkers, who is standing down after more than three years as chairman to focus on his responsibilities as founder and chairman of investment and advisory firm Novalis LifeSciences.
Dekkers will remain on the board as a non-executive director.
