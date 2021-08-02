Unacademy valued at $3.4 billion after $440-million fundraise, tweets founder Gaurav Munjal

Edtech company Unacademy has raised $440 million in its latest round of funding, led by Singapore-based Temasek along with General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund, founder Gaurav Munjal tweeted on August 2.

After this, the valuation of the company stands at $3.44 billion.

Unacademy Group has closed a $440M funding round at a valuation of $3.44B led by Temasek and with strong participation from SoftBank, GA and Tiger. Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal and Mirae Asset also participated in the round. Thanks a lot everyone for your conviction 🙏 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) August 2, 2021

Other participants who were brought on board in this round of fundraising included Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal and South Korea’s Mirae Asset.

“Unacademy Group has closed a $440M funding round at a valuation of $3.44B led by Temasek and with strong participation from SoftBank, GA and Tiger. Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal and Mirae Asset also participated in the round. Thanks a lot everyone for your conviction,” Munjal tweeted.

While this deal will involve a primary infusion of funds, Unacademy is also facilitating a secondary share sale of $20 million to provide exits to some of its early investors and angel investors, The Economic Times reported, quoting an Unacademy executive.

Unacademy began as a YouTube channel in 2010. It currently has over 50,000 registered educators catering to more than 62 million learners, spread across 5,000 cities and learning in 14 Indian languages. Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef together constitute the Unacademy Group.

Gaurav Munjal said the funds will be utilised to build and scale up Unacademy along with Relevel, a venture aimed at helping people get their dream jobs irrespective of their educational background. In addition to this, the fresh funding will also help scale up Graphy, which will empower creators to build their online businesses to sell digital goods, including NFTs.

With funding comes responsibility:- to build and scale Iconic Products of the future that delight our customers- to constantly innovate and experiment- to create value for our shareholders- to not mis-sell in an industry which is known for its bad sales tactics — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) August 2, 2021

This is the second fundraise by the Bengaluru-based startup in 2021. A fundraising round, held earlier in January, saw Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic double their previous investments in the company with the help of a secondary transaction.

Founded in 2015 by Munjal along with Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini, Unacademy has grown to be India’s largest online learning platform. The company’s valuation has gone up almost 10X over the past year and a half.