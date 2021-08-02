Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Unacademy raises $440 million in fresh funding at $3.44 billion valuation

    Unacademy raises $440 million in fresh funding at $3.44 billion valuation

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Learning platform Unacademy on Monday announced it has raised USD 440 million in a funding round led by Temasek, with super pro-rata participation from General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund. The latest fundraise takes the valuation of Unacademy Group to USD 3.44 billion, it said in a statement.

    Unacademy raises $440 million in fresh funding at $3.44 billion valuation
    Learning platform Unacademy on Monday announced it has raised USD 440 million in a funding round led by Temasek, with super pro-rata participation from General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund. The latest fundraise takes the valuation of Unacademy Group to USD 3.44 billion, it said in a statement.
    The Series H funding round also witnessed participation from Aroa Ventures, the family office of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, and Deepinder Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO at Zomato. Some angel investors of Unacademy have exited in this round, it said.
    Over the last 18 months, the valuation of the Unacademy Group has risen almost 10X, one of the fastest growth rates witnessed by a mid-stage consumer internet startup in India, the statement said. The latest round follows one in January 2021 when Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic doubled down on their earlier investments through a secondary transaction, it was stated.
    Tags
    Next Article

    10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 2

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports690.90 16.40 2.43
    Grasim1,588.65 37.30 2.40
    Axis Bank725.15 16.25 2.29
    IOC105.15 2.00 1.94
    BPCL453.70 8.20 1.84
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Axis Bank724.90 15.90 2.24
    Reliance2,069.30 33.90 1.67
    IndusInd Bank995.20 14.20 1.45
    Titan Company1,740.15 25.65 1.50
    Bharti Airtel568.70 6.80 1.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,406.00 -28.30 -1.97
    UPL796.55 -12.00 -1.48
    Power Grid Corp170.35 -0.80 -0.47
    HDFC2,431.10 -10.05 -0.41
    Tech Mahindra1,206.75 -2.80 -0.23
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,406.35 -27.40 -1.91
    Power Grid Corp170.30 -0.75 -0.44
    HDFC2,431.40 -9.35 -0.38
    Tech Mahindra1,206.90 -2.55 -0.21
    Bajaj Finserv14,192.00 -29.30 -0.21

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3675-0.0425-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.24400.05100.06
    Pound-Rupee103.35600.07200.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6780-0.0007-0.09
    View More