CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsUK's NatWest Group to hire 3,000 engineers in India to power its AI, analytical & cloud capabilities

UK's NatWest Group to hire 3,000 engineers in India to power its AI, analytical & cloud capabilities

UK's NatWest Group to hire 3,000 engineers in India to power its AI, analytical & cloud capabilities
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jude Sannith  Jul 12, 2023 6:58:45 PM IST (Published)

At a media briefing, top executives at NatWest added that approximately 60 percent of these hires — approximately 3,000 recruits — will be for "high-end engineering roles" in India.

UK-based relationship bank, NatWest Group, has announced plans to hire 5,000 engineers over the next three years to augment its AI, cloud engineering and UI-UX development. At a media briefing, top executives at NatWest added that approximately 60 percent of these hires — approximately 3,000 recruits — will be for "high-end engineering roles" in India.

Share Market Live


"We will be on the lookout for candidates with AI, analytical and mathematical skills with expertise in UI (user interface) and UX (user experience), in addition to having capabilities in cloud engineering and cyber security," said Scott Marcar, NatWest's Chief Information Officer, "We expect parts of our mobile and core banking applications to be built in India."
Should the proposal succeed, NatWest will be adding to its present headcount of 18,000 in India spread across NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai. At present, 50 percent of the group's technology is in India, even as the market accounts for 40 percent and 80 percent of its finance and market operations, respectively. Last year, NatWest Group India's headcount grew by 2,000, of which 450 were graduates.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X