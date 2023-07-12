UK's NatWest Group to hire 3,000 engineers in India to power its AI, analytical & cloud capabilities

At a media briefing, top executives at NatWest added that approximately 60 percent of these hires — approximately 3,000 recruits — will be for "high-end engineering roles" in India.

UK-based relationship bank, NatWest Group, has announced plans to hire 5,000 engineers over the next three years to augment its AI, cloud engineering and UI-UX development. At a media briefing, top executives at NatWest added that approximately 60 percent of these hires — approximately 3,000 recruits — will be for "high-end engineering roles" in India.

"We will be on the lookout for candidates with AI, analytical and mathematical skills with expertise in UI (user interface) and UX (user experience), in addition to having capabilities in cloud engineering and cyber security," said Scott Marcar, NatWest's Chief Information Officer, "We expect parts of our mobile and core banking applications to be built in India."