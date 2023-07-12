UK's NatWest Group to hire 3,000 engineers in India to power its AI, analytical & cloud capabilities

3 Min Read
UK-based relationship bank, NatWest Group, has announced plans to hire 5,000 engineers over the next three years to augment its AI, cloud engineering and UI-UX development. At a media briefing, top executives at NatWest added that approximately 60 percent of these hires — approximately 3,000 recruits — will be for "high-end engineering roles" in India.
"We will be on the lookout for candidates with AI, analytical and mathematical skills with expertise in UI (user interface) and UX (user experience), in addition to having capabilities in cloud engineering and cyber security," said Scott Marcar, NatWest's Chief Information Officer, "We expect parts of our mobile and core banking applications to be built in India."
Should the proposal succeed, NatWest will be adding to its present headcount of 18,000 in India spread across NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai. At present, 50 percent of the group's technology is in India, even as the market accounts for 40 percent and 80 percent of its finance and market operations, respectively. Last year, NatWest Group India's headcount grew by 2,000, of which 450 were graduates.