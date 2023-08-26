Ujala Cygnus Hospitals bags Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award for providing healthcare at lower costs

On Friday (August 25), the fourteenth edition of Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award, India was bagged by Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, the Founder Director of Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, for his work in providing healthcare at lower costs. Four entrepreneurs were shortlisted for their work in the social sector.

The event was organised in New Delhi by the World Economic Forum ’s sister organisation, The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation.

Ujala Cygnus Hospitals provide high grade intensive care to the marginalised across five Indian states. Ujala Cygnus functions on the high volume, low cost model of hospitals that makes healthcare financially accessible. It claims to be the first hospital across India to adopt Indian government’s initiative of Aayushman Bharat Yojana.

Dr. Shuchin stated that more than 6 crore people slip below the poverty line every year in India just due to healthcare shocks. He opened 20 hospitals in five states across India that cater to all kinds of emergencies, serious illnesses, heart attacks, head injuries and intensive care for a cost less than 20 percent of treatment in private hospitals.

Ujala Cygnus started renting out buildings to operate hospitals instead of constructing a hospital in order to scale its model.

Through one of the programs, Sehat Chaupal, Ujala Cygnus visits villages to screen people on a regular basis. All the 20 hospitals organise one or two sehat chaupals every day where people are tested for tuberculosis, eye diseases, diabetes and hypertension in these village-to-village visits, Dr. Shuchin told CNBC-TV18.

Dr. Shuchin also added that Ujala Cygnus is planning to open hospitals across four more states. His goal is to provide people a better quality of life by providing healthcare facilities at lower costs.

The other three contenders for the Social Entrepreneur award included Dr, Aparna Hegde for Armman, Bijal Brahmbhatt for Mahila Housing Trust and Dhimant and Anuradha Parekh for The Better India.

Armman

Dr Arpana Hegde, a specialist uro-gynaecologist established Armman with the intention of bridging systemic gaps present within our healthcare services system catering to pregnant women and children using a tech plus touch approach.

Mahila Housing Trust

Mahila Housing Trust, started in 1994, integrates women's empowerment, sustainable urban development, and climate resilience. Additionally, it also empowers women through community based organisations who are driving responsible urban development conversations.

The trust invests in collective action for sustainable urban development, by empowering impoverished women to lead. The trust has aided 1.7 million urban poor women in housing across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Orissa, UP and Karnataka. Furthermore, it also collaborated with marginalised communities in Nepal and Bangladesh.

The Better India

The Better India co-founded by Dhimant and Anuradha Parekh has evolved over the past 15 years into a repository of India's change agents by building upon the profound impact of storytelling. Skillfully harnessing the potency of storytelling, the platform aims to empower every citizen to become a formidable force for positive change. Better India resonates with more than 200 million people each month which has presence across five languages

