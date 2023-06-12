Switzerland's UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover

The $3.3 billion deal was arranged hastily in March by the Swiss government and regulators after Credit Suisse’s stock plunged and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money.

Switzerland-based UBS Group AG has completed the legal takeover of longtime rival Credit Suisse Group AG. “We will bring together the collective expertise, scale and wealth management leadership of both UBS and Credit Suisse to create an even stronger combined firm,” the UBS board chair Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti said in an open letter.

Live Tv

Loading...

The $3.3 billion deal , an all-share deal that includes extensive government guarantees and liquidity provisions, was arranged hastily in March by the Swiss government and regulators after Credit Suisse’s stock plunged and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money. The merger was aimed at stemming upheaval in the global financial system after the collapse of two US banks shook confidence in the sector.

Post the takeover, UBS is now Switzerland’s single banking titan.