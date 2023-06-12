CNBC TV18
Switzerland's UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 12:01:08 PM IST (Updated)

The $3.3 billion deal was arranged hastily in March by the Swiss government and regulators after Credit Suisse’s stock plunged and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money.

Switzerland-based UBS Group AG has completed the legal takeover of longtime rival Credit Suisse Group AG. “We will bring together the collective expertise, scale and wealth management leadership of both UBS and Credit Suisse to create an even stronger combined firm,” the UBS board chair Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti said in an open letter.

Post the takeover, UBS is now Switzerland’s single banking titan.
