  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Uber to focus on core rides, delivery business as it cuts 23% of workforce amid coronavirus crisis

Updated : May 19, 2020 08:50 AM IST

Uber will cut a total of 6,700 jobs, including the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, CEO Khosrowshahi said, adding that the company plans to reduce investments in several "non-core projects."
The company's initial wave of 3,700 layoffs affected less-costly customer support and recruiting teams, while Monday's announcement affects 3,000 employees across nearly all departments.
Khosrowshahi said Uber must establish itself as a self-sustaining enterprise no longer in need of outside capital, calling the company's food delivery business Uber Eats the "next enormous growth opportunity."
Uber to focus on core rides, delivery business as it cuts 23% of workforce amid coronavirus crisis

You May Also Like

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore via NCDs

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement