Business
Uber may offer courier services for retail business, says CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
Updated : December 05, 2019 07:53 AM IST
Uber Technologies Inc chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday the ride hailing company could extend its food delivery service to offer courier services for other retail businesses.
"We can extend that (food delivery) model to essentially every single local retailer, so that anything you want in New York City can be delivered to you, hopefully in under 30 minutes," Khosrowshahi said, when asked about the future of Uber's business.
