Uber likely to invest up to $200 million in Zomato as part of tie up, says report

Updated : December 16, 2019 01:04 PM IST

Uber-Zomato deal becomes a reality, the new joint venture will be the biggest of its kind in the Indian food delivery market, ahead of rivals such as Swiggy.
Zomato is looking to raise up to $ 600 million next month in a new funding round, founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.
The development came at time when Uber was in discussions with Zomato for sell of its food delivery business in the country.
