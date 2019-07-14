cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Uber Eats eyes small town India to boost food orders

Updated : July 14, 2019 08:53 PM IST

Amid reports that Swiggy is buying its India business and then stalled talks, Uber Eats that came to India in May 2017 is finally witnessing fast adoption of its services among millennials and joint families.
Uber Eats is currently available in 38 cities.
