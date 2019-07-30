Business
Uber cuts marketing staff to reduce costs
Updated : July 30, 2019 06:41 AM IST
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi and marketing team boss Jill Hazelbaker announced the restructuring internally, along with an aim of making the company's brand message more consistent.
At the end of the first quarter, Uber reported having 24,494 workers worldwide, with more than 1,200 of them in marketing.
In its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company, Uber said revenue climbed to $3.1 billion in the first quarter of this year, but that it lost $1 billion.
